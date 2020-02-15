UrduPoint.com
Visit Of Turkish President To Pave Way For Further Cooperation Between Two Muslim Countries: Khattak

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 10:37 PM

Defense Minister, Perviaz Khattak has said that various agreements have been inked during the visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish government has also expressed interest to jointly work with Pakistan in defense sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Defense Minister, Perviaz Khattak has said that various agreements have been inked during the visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish government has also expressed interest to jointly work with Pakistan in defense sector.

He was addressing a public gathering after inaugurating a sui gas provision scheme in Khatkale Nowshera on Saturday.

He said the recent visit of Recep Tayyip Erdogan was of prime importance that would prove to be a milestone for further cooperation between the two Muslim countries.

Pervaiz Khattak said different agreements had been signed during the visit of Turkish President and Turk government had also shown interest to invest in different sector, adding these initiatives would strengthen the cordial relations between the two countries.

The defense minister said the government was left with no other option but to take strict decisions owing to grim economic condition that was the outcome of wrong policies undertook by the previous government.

He said despite the increasing inflation no one was willing to pay taxes.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was endeavoring to control inflation and unemployment and people would soon enjoy fruits of result oriented policies adopted by the government.

He said Pakistan was passing through a critical phase due to warmongering of India and it was the responsibility of each and every citizen to shun difference and join hands for the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

He also said conspiracies hatched against PTI would fail and government would complete its constitutional term.

He said the government had significantly controlled corruption and policies of merit and transparency had been endured in greater interests of the people.

