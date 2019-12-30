(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The Pakistan High Commission will be running a " Visit Pakistan " video message on "London's New Year's Day Parade (LNYDP) 2020 ," showcasing tourism opportunities in the country.

According to a statement of Pakistan High Commission London issued here Monday, the specially produced video, with National Anthem tune played in the background, contains Prime Minister Imran Khan's brief message, some most beautiful photos and scenes of country's breathtaking tourist destinations and glimpses of the Royal Couple's recent visit to Pakistan.

Pakistan would be one of the twelve (12) countries/brands to be showcased on the Giant Screens covering the LNYDP throughout the day.

Screens will be strategically located along the parade route of London at Piccadilly Circus, Pall Mall, Trafalgar Square and Big Ben/Houses of Parliament.

The video message will be played in front of as many as 650,000 Street Spectators in addition to more than 1 million viewing audience throughout the day.

Besides, hundreds of international television channels will also be airing the footage of the Giant Screens to their millions of viewers.

Commenting on the initiative, High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria said, "presenting Pakistan as the top tourist destination for 2020 on the Giant Screens in London is a unique opportunity." This, he said was the occasion when tourists decide where to visit during the year ahead and 'Visit Pakistan' message was perfectly timed, particularly after the successful Royal Visit to Pakistan.

"I am also pleased to note that world's prestigious travel publications are ranking Pakistan as the top tourist destination. My message to the world tourists is that Pakistan is well prepared to welcome you during 2020 with its spectacular tourist destinations and unmatched hospitality of its people", Nafees Zakaria remarked.

Recently, Conde Nast Traveller, a prestigious travel publication of the US, ranked Pakistan as the top tourist destination.

Earlier, British Backpacker Society rated Pakistan the top destination.

Simplifying the tourist visa process by the current government had alsogenerated a lot of interest from foreign tourists in Pakistan, the statement said.