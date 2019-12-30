UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"Visit Pakistan" Video To Be Aired On London's New Year's Day Parade: Nafees Zakaria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 09:30 PM

The Pakistan High Commission will be running a "Visit Pakistan" video message on "London's New Year's Day Parade (LNYDP) 2020," showcasing tourism opportunities in the country

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The Pakistan High Commission will be running a "Visit Pakistan" video message on "London's New Year's Day Parade (LNYDP) 2020," showcasing tourism opportunities in the country.

According to a statement of Pakistan High Commission London issued here Monday, the specially produced video, with National Anthem tune played in the background, contains Prime Minister Imran Khan's brief message, some most beautiful photos and scenes of country's breathtaking tourist destinations and glimpses of the Royal Couple's recent visit to Pakistan.

Pakistan would be one of the twelve (12) countries/brands to be showcased on the Giant Screens covering the LNYDP throughout the day.

Screens will be strategically located along the parade route of London at Piccadilly Circus, Pall Mall, Trafalgar Square and Big Ben/Houses of Parliament.

The video message will be played in front of as many as 650,000 Street Spectators in addition to more than 1 million viewing audience throughout the day.

Besides, hundreds of international television channels will also be airing the footage of the Giant Screens to their millions of viewers.

Commenting on the initiative, High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria said, "presenting Pakistan as the top tourist destination for 2020 on the Giant Screens in London is a unique opportunity." This, he said was the occasion when tourists decide where to visit during the year ahead and 'Visit Pakistan' message was perfectly timed, particularly after the successful Royal Visit to Pakistan.

"I am also pleased to note that world's prestigious travel publications are ranking Pakistan as the top tourist destination. My message to the world tourists is that Pakistan is well prepared to welcome you during 2020 with its spectacular tourist destinations and unmatched hospitality of its people", Nafees Zakaria remarked.

Recently, Conde Nast Traveller, a prestigious travel publication of the US, ranked Pakistan as the top tourist destination.

Earlier, British Backpacker Society rated Pakistan the top destination.

Simplifying the tourist visa process by the current government had alsogenerated a lot of interest from foreign tourists in Pakistan, the statement said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Parliament Visit London Visa 2020 TV From Government Top Million

Recent Stories

US Secretary of State to Visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekis ..

2 minutes ago

Govt taking steps for minorities: Ijaz Alam August ..

3 minutes ago

Minister congratulates newly elected body of Lahor ..

3 minutes ago

Ukrainian Cabinet Allows Naftogaz to Sign 2 Agreem ..

3 minutes ago

KP businessmen congratulate BMP on triumph in Fede ..

3 minutes ago

Rapidly-grown religious intolerance in India depic ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.