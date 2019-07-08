UrduPoint.com
Visit To Gilgit, Shandur Not Included In PM's Engagements

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 50 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 05:09 PM

Visit to Gilgit, Shandur not included in PM's engagements

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday will perform his routine duties in the PM Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday will perform his routine duties in the PM Office.

In response to certain queries, the PM Office media wing in a press release said, the Prime Minister's tomorrow (Tuesday) engagements did not include visit to Gilgit Baltistan and Shandur, Chitral.

Some tv channels, yesterday, had highlighted news about the Prime Minister's visit to these areas.

