Visiting faculty to be hired for Women College

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Government Graduate College for Women Gulshan Colony Faisalabad has decided to hire services of visiting faculty for BS programs in English, Islamic Studies and education session 2022-2023.

A spokesperson for the college said on Tuesday that interviews would be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

on Dec 6 and the hired staff would be paid per period remuneration. All intending candidates should bring their original CNICs, educational degrees/documents along with their photocopies at the time of their interview.

Female candidates were eligible for the project while more information in this regard could be obtained from principal office through telephone number 041-2400150, spokesperson added.