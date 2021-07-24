Visiting Pakistani Frigate Praises Russian Maritime Authorities for Making Waterways Safe

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) Commodore Syed Rizwan Khalid, the mission commander of Pakistan's frigate Zulfiquar, on Saturday hailed the Russian maritime authorities for making waterways safe for navigation.

The ship has arrived to take part in the Russian Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg on Sunday.

"The navigation system installed by the Russian Maritime authorities in the vicinity of St.

Petersburg's harbor makes waters very safe. They made it very safe for us to navigate and operate. We congratulate the Russian maritime authorities for making the waterways very safe," Khalid told reporters at a press briefing on board the ship, saying that the crew is very excited to take part in the upcoming celebrations.

Zulfiquar is also expected to partake in the joint naval drills Arabian Monsoon in the Baltic Sea on July 27.