Visitors Entry Banned In National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 01:54 PM

Visitors entry banned in National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has immediately banned the entry of visitors at NAB offices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has immediately banned the entry of visitors at NAB offices.

According to a press release, the visitors were not allowed to enter NAB headquarters, Islamabad, regional bureaus including Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Multan, Sukkur, Multan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

