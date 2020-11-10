Visitors' interest on peak at Lok Mela

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :A large number of people on Tuesday continued visiting vibrant culture of the country at the ongoing folk festival "Lok Mela" organized by National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) in collaboration with provincial and regional culture departments.

Visitors were taking keen interest in tradition of all the provinces and regions like Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan while visiting their pavilions presenting folk music, dance and traditional arts from their respective areas.

Visitors were much excited to enjoy the colorful ambiance, folk dances, rural music and hoards of artisan stalls.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa pavilion has its own charm. The replica of 'Bab-e-Khyber' as entrance to the pavilion stands tall with its grandeur. The pavilion boasts of thirty five diverse craftsmen and craftswomen from different parts of the province.

This year, many stalls have been allocated to the female artisans, which created a new look. Women artisans including Rameem Naz in crosia and wool work, Ishrat Safdar in shawl weaving, Noshaba Noshad in Haripur phulkari, Munaza Hayat in handmade motifs work, Farah Naz in cross stitch calligraphy work, etc.

Among them, Noshaba Noshad is specialist in 'Phulkari' which is the famous form of embroidery of Hazara region. 'Phulkari' means flower work or flowering on a hand woven coarse cotton cloth.

As the tradition of embroidery runs in her family, she attained the mastery in this field from her mother and other female members at very tender age. Embroidery is the embellishment of any material with patterns or designs done with the needle and thread on material.

It reflects the local traditions, culture and physical environment of people and place where it developed. Phulkari is well known for its intricate designs. Silk threads in yellow, shocking pink, white and green are used and darning stitch is employed in vertical, horizontal and diagonal movements to create elaborated geometric and floral patterns.

Phulkari is done mostly in shawls and shirts.

Male artisans including Waseem and Faheem in lacquer work, Riaz Ahmad in wax printing, Aurangzeb and Abdus Salam in stone carving, Muhammad Khalil in Karakulli cap, Syed Ahmed Shah in wood art and Khawaja Safar Ali in metal work were appreciated by the visitors.

Khawaja Safar Ali is an artisan with excellence of metal work hailing Peshawar. This 74-year old man has dedicated most of his life for making beautiful metal objects used mostly as household utensils.

Metal work, which was once common especially in the villages is now slowly vanishing due to its high cost and invasion of imported metal ware, but Khawaja Safar Ali still displaying his prized crafts at his workshop in Misgaran Bazaar.

He engraves decorative plates, vases, bowls, `samavars' (metal water boiling utensil having Central Asian influence) and similar other things in exquisite designs reminiscent of the great Mughal period.

The lovely aroma of the food becomes tempting and irresistible and one cannot help but to settle down for a portion or two of this local delicacy. A performance pit has also been created within the pavilion where musicians from KP are presenting folk Pakhtoon music `Tunk Takor' whilst playing traditional musical instruments like rubab, table, harmonium, etc.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa musical night is scheduled on Saturday, 14th November at 7 pm at Lok Virsa open air theatre, where eminent folk artists and musicians from different parts of the province will perform live in a concert.

KP pavilion has been established at Lok Mela in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority.

Lok Mela will conclude on Sunday, 15th November at 10 pm. It is a unique opportunity for those who want to see rural Pakistan at one place to visit Lok Mela and enjoy the richness and diversity of our magnificent culture while ensuring strict observance of Covid-19 standard operating procedures, particularly face masks. 395