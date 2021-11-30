Visitors Management System help promote friendly police ecology: IGP

The Visitors Management System of Islamabad police is contributing significantly to promote friendly police ecology and providing prompt relief to public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The Visitors Management System of Islamabad police is contributing significantly to promote friendly police ecology and providing prompt relief to public.

It was stated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman while reviewing the overall impact in policing affair after launch of this system.

The record of complainants is maintained through this system which included their contact numbers and date of visit to police stations.

The relevant Zonal Superintendents of Police and Sub-Divisional Police Officers contact themselves to complainants and ask them about attitude of policeman during their visits to police stations.

The citizens also informed the officials about progress into their cases and gave them opinion.

The IGP stressed all the police officials to adopt courteous attitude with those complainants visiting police stations and accomplish their responsibilities in a professional manner.

He directed to provide immediate relief to people and warned strict action against those showing irresponsible attitude.