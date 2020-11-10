UrduPoint.com
Visitors Show Keen Interest In KP's Traditional Handicrafts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :A large number of visitors, including locals and foreigners, thronged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa pavilion to have a glimpse of cultural and traditional handicrafts displayed at the Lok Virsa annual exhibition.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP-CTA) has established the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa pavilion at the Lok Virsa to showcase the cultural and traditional handicrafts and tourism potential to attract more tourists to the province.

The visitors evinced keen interest in the tourism potential including scenic places, archaeological and heritage sites and cultural and traditional handicrafts. Visiting the KP Pavilion, the foreigners laid down their views about the traditional foods, cultural and traditional handicrafts and music in the visitors' book.

They lauded the KP-CTA for its strenuous endeavors for promoting tourism, local culture and soft image of the province. The stalls established under the banner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa avilion displayed a variety of cultural and traditional handicrafts, wildlife, Kalasha culture and costumes, foods and music of the province in order to attract more tourists to these marvelous destinations and unique culture.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa pavilion showcased handicrafts including Swati Shawls, Kalasha, embroidery, Taghar work, Bannu Royal Khaadi, stone carving, Peshawari caps and chapal, metal work, wood carving, artwork, calligraphy, ring making, sitar making, Chitrali Patti, Gandhara Art, Drooza chappal, Sarghashay, Charsadda Khadar and chappal, maizaray work, Karawa work, Sarkha, Dandas, Parunay, pottery work, Qehwa, blacksmith work, Hazara Jisti Shawl and Moti work and cultural items and jewelry made of copper and stone.

Traditional dances were performed and folk music with rabab mangy also played to entertain the tourists at the expo.

KP-CTA had also established a special desk to disseminate information about tourism and cultural potential of the province through brochures, posters, booklets, video documentaries and pamphlets so that the families and visitors could obtain details regarding scenic attractions and cultural diversity. It was a great opportunity for the tourists and families to know about the KP's scenic resorts and cultural heritage at the exhibition.

