Visitors To Prophet's Mosque Provided With 400 Tons Of Zamzam Water Daily During Hajj Season

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said it had put in place all preparations to provide high quality services to pilgrims, including the conveyance of Zamzam water from the Holy City of Makkah to Madinah.

Director of the Suqya Administration at the Presidency of the Prophet's Mosque Bakr Hamed Al-Ahmadi said a total of 530 highly qualified employees and supervisors are overseeing the transport of Zamzam water by filling tankers at the Prophet's Mosque and carrying them to designated places in the Mosque, including its roof and yards, SPA reported.

He added that a rate of up to 400 tons of Zamzam water is supplied to the Prophet's Mosque daily, distributed in 10,000 containers to be distributed to worshippers, and 5,000 spare containers in case they are needed.

Al-Ahmadi also said that there are seven filling stations and three cooling centers for the 80,000 single-use Zamzam water bottles that are distributed to visitors daily by people carrying them in backpacks.

