Visitors Urged To Keep Picnic Spots In Dera Clean

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2024 | 12:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Adnan Jameel visited various tourist spots along the Indus River to take stock of the cleanliness as part of ongoing Climate awareness week being observed by the district administration.

He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi and officials from Tehsil Municipal Administration(TMA) and other relevant departments.

During the inspection, he said that ensuring the cleanliness and beauty of the city was a collective responsibility, and tree plantation should be prioritized for this purpose, he added.

He mentioned that the banks of the Indus River were a healthy recreational area, but in this regard measures needed to be taken for addressing issues of littering.

He urged citizens to pay special attention to cleanliness and actively participate in tree plantation campaigns.

He also assured that work to clear bushes and remove waste would begin soon to provide the public with healthy recreational opportunities.

APP/slm

