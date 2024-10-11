Visitors Urged To Keep Picnic Spots In Dera Clean
Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2024 | 12:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Adnan Jameel visited various tourist spots along the Indus River to take stock of the cleanliness as part of ongoing Climate awareness week being observed by the district administration.
He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi and officials from Tehsil Municipal Administration(TMA) and other relevant departments.
During the inspection, he said that ensuring the cleanliness and beauty of the city was a collective responsibility, and tree plantation should be prioritized for this purpose, he added.
He mentioned that the banks of the Indus River were a healthy recreational area, but in this regard measures needed to be taken for addressing issues of littering.
He urged citizens to pay special attention to cleanliness and actively participate in tree plantation campaigns.
He also assured that work to clear bushes and remove waste would begin soon to provide the public with healthy recreational opportunities.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads
PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ulema, Mashaikh of Kohat division pledge support to Pakistan Army1 minute ago
-
PO arrested1 minute ago
-
Man killed over land dispute1 minute ago
-
Four profiteers held:1 minute ago
-
Mass fumigation hits ICT's hotspots as ICT admin urges public action1 minute ago
-
Govt' s economic efforts yielding positive results: Kiran Dar21 minutes ago
-
Court awards four years jail to swindler21 minutes ago
-
President of Pink Pakistan stresses early detection of Breast cancer with 'Pink mobile app'31 minutes ago
-
Thieves steal copper wire worth over Rs 450 mln from Tarbela Dam's high-security area41 minutes ago
-
Afghan envoy visits University of Lahore to boost academic ties41 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 132,200 cusecs water51 minutes ago
-
20 dead 7 injured in Duki deadly attack1 hour ago