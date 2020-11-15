Visitors want full-spectrum display of cultural heritage at Lok Mela

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :The 10-day Lok Mela 2020, which concluded in the Federal Capital's picturesque Shakarparian on Sunday, attracted hundreds of thousands of residents of the twin cities, who felt that the annual folk festival this years lacked to fully display cultural heritage of different areas of the country.

Home to around 15 major ethnicities which are different in dress, music, cuisine, physical appearance and customs, Pakistan before its inception had remained under influence of various foreign nations such as Central and Western Asian people, Afghans and Arabs.

The colours of mixed cultures were omnipresent in all parts of the country, including Punjabis, Sindhis, Baloch, Pashtuns, Kashmiris, Hazaras, Makranis and Baltis, and there was need for more mega festivals, like the Lok Mela for promoting national harmony, in addition to effective projection of cultural traditions, visitors to the Lok Mela said.

They called for inclusion of more pavilions and sub-pavilions so as to showcase the cultural heritage of country in its entirety.

"Currently, there are pavilions of all the federating units such as Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh but more structures space should be created in the next annual Lok Mela for full-spectrum display of cultural heritage," Muhammad Usman, a resident of Rawalpindi, said.

He pointed out the absence of cultures, cuisine and arts of various regions such as South Punjab, Pothohar and Indus, and suggested setting up separate pavilions next year for their display.

Usman said dedicated stalls could also have been set up to promote truck art, blue pottery of Multan and Sindh, and calligraphy.

Sehrish Irfan, who came along with her children, said she was obsessed with Kalasha traditions after hearing from many people about their unique culture, but unfortunately, no such pavilion was set up this year.

She called for inclusion of a Kalash pavilion in the next Lok Mela as it would help the persons like her to know about the Kalash culuture.

An official of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, requesting anonymity, agreed to the proposal of setting up multiple sub-pavilions to ensure proper representation of all the regions of the country.

He cited the financial constraints faced by the provincial cultural departments as one of the major reasons behind the absence of different regional cultures from the Lok Mela.

Lok Virsa's Executive Director Talha Ali Kushvaha contended that the Mela was a success despite the surge in coronavirus cases across the country. "There is always a room for improvement," he said.

He said the Lok Virsa management did not interfere in the domain of provincial departments and only gave them space to set up pavilions and stalls for display of their cultural traditions, food, arts and handicrafts.

He said the management, after evaluating the current year's festival, would recommend the provincial departments to set up more organized pavilions to ensure display of all their regional cultures, traditions, foods, handicrafts and arts.

To a query, he said the mega folk festival was arranged in quite an impressive manner with the addition of a number of performances and musical nights.

According to an official of Lok Virsa, at least 0.7 million people visited the festival amid strict implementation of the anti-COVIDs standard operating procedures.

He said the cultural pavilions of different provinces were the major attractions of the Lok Mela, with KP showcasing handicrafts, including Swati Shawls, Kalash, Khadar, embroidery, Taghar work, Bannu Royal Khaadi and stone carving, and Sindh displaying the rich culture and traditional architecture of the land of Sufi saints.

The pavilions of AJK, Balochistan, GB and Punjab also pulled huge crowd of visitors giving them an opportunity to take first-hand experience of their unique culture and delicious food, he added.