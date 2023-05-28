Visually disabled student shines in inter university singing competition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Nazakat Ali, a visually disabled student pursuing a BS in English at Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8, has defied all odds to secure the second position in "Inter-University Singing Competition".

Despite facing challenges due to his visual impairment, Nazakat's exceptional musical abilities and outstanding academic performance have earned him well-deserved recognition.

The competition, held at Rawalpindi Women University, witnessed fierce competition from talented singers representing universities from across the country.

However, Nazakat's extraordinary vocal range, soulful renditions, and stage presence set him apart from his peers, impressing both the judges and the audience.

Nazakat's success extends beyond the realm of music.

Despite his visual impairment, he has consistently excelled in his academic studies, attaining an impressive 3.4 GPA in previous exams of Quaid-i-Azam University. His dedication and commitment to his education have made him a role model for others, proving that no disability should hinder one's path to success.

An associate professor at H-8 College expressed great admiration for him, describing him as a brilliant individual whose talents and academic achievements go hand in hand.

He emphasized that Nazakat's disability has never been a hurdle for him, and his resilience and determination have been truly inspiring.