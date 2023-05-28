UrduPoint.com

Visually Disabled Student Shines In Inter University Singing Competition

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Visually disabled student shines in inter university singing competition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Nazakat Ali, a visually disabled student pursuing a BS in English at Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8, has defied all odds to secure the second position in "Inter-University Singing Competition".

Despite facing challenges due to his visual impairment, Nazakat's exceptional musical abilities and outstanding academic performance have earned him well-deserved recognition.

The competition, held at Rawalpindi Women University, witnessed fierce competition from talented singers representing universities from across the country.

However, Nazakat's extraordinary vocal range, soulful renditions, and stage presence set him apart from his peers, impressing both the judges and the audience.

Nazakat's success extends beyond the realm of music.

Despite his visual impairment, he has consistently excelled in his academic studies, attaining an impressive 3.4 GPA in previous exams of Quaid-i-Azam University. His dedication and commitment to his education have made him a role model for others, proving that no disability should hinder one's path to success.

An associate professor at H-8 College expressed great admiration for him, describing him as a brilliant individual whose talents and academic achievements go hand in hand.

He emphasized that Nazakat's disability has never been a hurdle for him, and his resilience and determination have been truly inspiring.

Related Topics

Islamabad Music Education Student Rawalpindi Women All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Sports Club wins President’s Cup for Kar ..

Sharjah Sports Club wins President’s Cup for Karate

2 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Develop ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Development Road Conference in Iraq

3 hours ago
 Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for s ..

Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for second round of presidential el ..

3 hours ago
 Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

3 hours ago
 ADIHEX, the global platform that revolutionised fa ..

ADIHEX, the global platform that revolutionised falconry

3 hours ago
 UAE President awards Ambassador of Angola &#039;Fi ..

UAE President awards Ambassador of Angola &#039;First Class Medal of Independenc ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.