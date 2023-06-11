UrduPoint.com

Visually Disabled Talent Nazakat Ali Shad To Release Debut Song "Daikhty Daikhtay"

Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Visually disabled talent Nazakat Ali Shad to release debut song "Daikhty Daikhtay"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Nazakat Ali Shad, a visually disabled student known for his remarkable achievements in singing competitions at the college and university levels, is eagerly preparing to release his first song, "Daikhty Daikhtay".

The song will be released on Wednesday on a youtube channel. Defying his disability through unwavering passion and hard work, Nazakat has become an inspiration to many.

Currently, he is pursuing a BS in English at Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8 Islamabad.

Professor Tahir Mahmood, an Associate Professor at H-8 College, while talking to APP said, "Despite facing challenges, Nazakat's talent and determination have earned him widespread recognition and respect in the college community. His story serves as a reminder that disabilities should never limit one's dreams or potential for success. Nazakat's debut song is expected to make a powerful impact.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Student YouTube

Recent Stories

The Jaguars to encounter The Panthers in the World ..

The Jaguars to encounter The Panthers in the World Padel League&#039;s finale

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Upstart Crow wins Al Wathba Stallions in London

Upstart Crow wins Al Wathba Stallions in London

6 hours ago
 President grieved over loss of lives in KPK rains

President grieved over loss of lives in KPK rains

15 hours ago
 Speaker NA expresses grief over loss of lives, pro ..

Speaker NA expresses grief over loss of lives, property due to rain

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.