Visually disabled talent Nazakat Ali Shad to release debut song "Daikhty Daikhtay"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Nazakat Ali Shad, a visually disabled student known for his remarkable achievements in singing competitions at the college and university levels, is eagerly preparing to release his first song, "Daikhty Daikhtay".

The song will be released on Wednesday on a youtube channel. Defying his disability through unwavering passion and hard work, Nazakat has become an inspiration to many.

Currently, he is pursuing a BS in English at Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8 Islamabad.

Professor Tahir Mahmood, an Associate Professor at H-8 College, while talking to APP said, "Despite facing challenges, Nazakat's talent and determination have earned him widespread recognition and respect in the college community. His story serves as a reminder that disabilities should never limit one's dreams or potential for success. Nazakat's debut song is expected to make a powerful impact.

/395