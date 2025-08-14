Visually Impaired Diplomat sends Independence Day greetings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Visually impaired member of Pakistan's permanent mission to the United Nations, Saima Saleem, wished the nation a proud Independence Day on Thursday with firm resolve, strongly reiterating her commitment to combating India’s misinformation and vigorously supporting Kashmir’s struggle for justice and freedom.

In an exclusive interview with a state news channel, UN Envoy Saima Saleem extended her heartfelt wishes to Pakistan, expressing hope for the nation’s continued success and prosperity.

She also lauded Pakistan’s steadfast and recognized voice on the international stage in confronting India’s policies and narratives.

Emphasizing the importance of resilience and unity, she reaffirmed her commitment to support Pakistan’s efforts in advocating for justice and truth against misinformation.

She further described her relentless efforts using this platform to raise awareness and advocate for the rights of Kashmir.

She candidly mentioned the obstacles posed by India, which has tried to hinder her voice and stop her from exposing the truth behind its misinformation campaigns.

Despite these challenges, she remains undeterred and committed to her cause.

She reaffirmed her dedication to countering false narratives and standing firm for justice and truth for the rights of Kashmiris on the international stage, emphasizing that her mission would persist with even greater resolve.

Responding to a query, she replied that Pakistan has achieved significant diplomatic milestones in effectively countering India’s misinformation campaigns on the global stage.

Through persistent advocacy and strategic communication, the country has strengthened its position and exposed the falsehoods propagated by India, she highlighted.

This diplomatic success has enhanced Pakistan’s credibility and amplified its voice in international forums, reinforcing its commitment to justice and truth amid ongoing challenges, she added.