UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Visually Impaired Kids Meet IGP

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 07:36 PM

Visually impaired kids meet IGP

A group of visually impaired kids studying at Muhammad Bin Qasim Blind Complex met Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab, Inam Ghani here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :A group of visually impaired kids studying at Muhammad Bin Qasim Blind Complex met Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab, Inam Ghani here on Wednesday.

They presented bouquet to IGP on his appointment for South Punjab and felicitated him.

Director Complex Sadia Karmani was also accompanied them.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP South Punjab Inam Ghani said that differently abled people can be utilized in main stream by exploring their potentials.

He stated that these" special stars" have been decended on the earth with some special purposes adding that we are morally bound to take good care of their education and nurturing.

Police will mark Independence Day by organizing ceremonies wherein differently abled kids be invited, Inam Ghani said and added that each one of us should play our role for their welfare.

Parents should not undermine them, he advised.

Later, Sadia Karmani invited him to visit her complex.

Related Topics

Police Education Punjab Visit Independence Bin Qasim

Recent Stories

Health ministry conducts further 72,630 COVID-19 t ..

10 minutes ago

'Pain Has Changed:' Russia Mourns Victims of Kursk ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan needs to quickly jump digitization bandwa ..

4 minutes ago

Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts pays homage to ..

4 minutes ago

Knife man briefly holds guard hostage in Milan cat ..

4 minutes ago

Virus pushes Britain into record recession, N Zeal ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.