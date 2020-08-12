Visually impaired kids meet IGP

A group of visually impaired kids studying at Muhammad Bin Qasim Blind Complex met Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab, Inam Ghani here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :A group of visually impaired kids studying at Muhammad Bin Qasim Blind Complex met Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab, Inam Ghani here on Wednesday.

They presented bouquet to IGP on his appointment for South Punjab and felicitated him.

Director Complex Sadia Karmani was also accompanied them.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP South Punjab Inam Ghani said that differently abled people can be utilized in main stream by exploring their potentials.

He stated that these" special stars" have been decended on the earth with some special purposes adding that we are morally bound to take good care of their education and nurturing.

Police will mark Independence Day by organizing ceremonies wherein differently abled kids be invited, Inam Ghani said and added that each one of us should play our role for their welfare.

Parents should not undermine them, he advised.

Later, Sadia Karmani invited him to visit her complex.