Visually impaired killed in road accident

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :A visually impaired person was killed in a road accident in the limits of Khadian police station.

Police said here on Wednesday that Muhammad Mansha,32,r/o Noval village was trying to cross the road when a speeding crane hit and ran over him.

Consequently,he suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot.

However the accused driver managed to escape from the scene.

Police shifted the body to DHQ hospital and started investigation.