Visually impaired people vital segment of our society: Haji Muhammad Iqbal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :The Patron in chief Bhai Khan Welfare Association Hyderabad Haji Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi on Tuesday said that the visually impaired people were vital segment of our society and it was our collective responsibility to provide better education and training.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized to mark 76th Independence Day by Hyderabad Welfare association here in Latifabad.

He further said that visually impaired people deserve special attention and we should take part in social welfare activities so that such marginal segments of society could lead their lives with esteem and dignity.

On this occasion, Haji Muhaamd Iqbal donated Rs one lac to the institution for the welfare of disable children.

General Secretary AD Pirzada said that HWEB was only organization which was providing vocational education to blind children without any discrimination.

On the occasion, visually impaired children presented speeches, national songs and tableaus.

Later Chief Guest and blind children also cut the cake of 76th Independence day.

Ceremony was attended among others by General Secretary HWEBG AD Pirzada, Incharge Madam Shahnaz, Finance Secretary Haji Muhammad Yaseen Arain, Joint Secretary BK W Muhammad Ismail Shaikh,Member Executive Committee Syed Mehmood Ali and a large number of blind children alsoa attended the ceremony.