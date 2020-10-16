Visually impaired persons continue to face denial of rights in jobs, education, recognition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The visually impaired persons being the most vulnerable segment of society have been denied their constitutional rights such as jobs quota in public departments, fee waiver facility at higher education level and acknowledgment of their contribution to the society in true sense, Syed Sardar Ahmed Pirzada, a visually impaired person, said on Thursday.

"We always consider those in the category of vulnerable who are poor but the persons with disabilities (PWDs), comprising a significant chunk of the total population of the country (around 30 million according to the World Health Organization), are the most vulnerable as they cannot move independently and always need support of the family in particular and the society in general," Pirzada said while talking to APP in connection with the International White Cane Safety Day, which was observed on Thursday (October 15).

He said three to five percent quota fixed for the visually impaired persons in the government jobs was not being fully observed. Even the highly qualified ones among them were given low profile jobs without following merit.

"At least the quota fixed for the visually impaired persons in the government sector jobs should be executed in letter and spirit", he added.

Highlighting another issue, Pirzada said the visually impaired persons had to struggle a lot for getting higher education. They mostly lagged behind due to high fee structure of universities. A fee waiver scheme should be introduced for all the blind persons, so that they could not remain deprived of higher education for lack of financial resources, he stressed.

Pirzada hailed the decision of present government of allowing disabled persons to import custom-duty free cars. He, however, lamented that the facility was just limited to the physically disabled persons. "This facility should also be extended to the visually impaired persons to end discrimination; such laws should be generalized not discriminated." He said, "Being a visually impaired person, I should also be entitled to the transport facility. If I have a car; my driver or my brother can drive for me.

" Pirzada viewed that the slogan of 21st century was of rights and awareness, and demanded the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) should make it mandatory for all the tv channels to run 15-second public advertisements in their prime time transmission for PWDs and visually impaired persons to highlight their needs, contributions, struggle and rights in different fields of life.

He also highlighted the need of conferring civil awards upon those visually impaired persons and PWDs, who had rendered valuable contributions in different fields of life.

Huma Shahan, who is also visually impaired and works as senior producer at a state-run department, said the biggest issue being faced by the visually impaired persons was the unavailability of jobs, non-implementation of job-quotas, less opportunities and denial of jobs in the private sector.

She urged the present government to increase the jobs quota for visually impaired persons and bound the private sector to employ them.

She said the blind persons themselves should not expect sympathetic attitude and soft corner from the society and expect to be treated like normal people."We are not different from others but only have special needs that should be addressed".

"The attitude of the family and society who consider and call us "Bechara or Bechari" matters a lot and should be changed first", she emphasized.

Highlighting her struggle in life, she said that "from the student life till today, I believed on "I can, I will".

About the issue of marriage with a visually impaired person, she said "Our society lack acceptance for a blind woman to marry a sighted man although there is acceptance of blind man to marry a sighted woman. However the media can play a great role through projecting such issues through making dramas for educating society to create acceptance.

International White Cane Safety Day is observed across the world on October 15 every year since 1964 to mark the highlight the achievements and importance of visually impaired people in the world.

