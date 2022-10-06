Visually impaired under 15 female wins 39th National Naat competition

Ayesha Noor, a visually impaired woman Naat Khawan associated with Abbasin Arts Council Abbottabad Thursday won the first position at the final of the 39th annual Pakistan National Naat Khwani Competition for girls under fifteen years of age held at Radio Pakistan Islamabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Ayesha Noor, a visually impaired woman Naat Khawan associated with Abbasin Arts Council Abbottabad Thursday won the first position at the final of the 39th annual Pakistan National Naat Khwani Competition for girls under fifteen years of age held at Radio Pakistan Islamabad.

According to the information, under the Presidential Ordinance and with the cooperation of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Radio Pakistan, and Pakistan Television, the final of the 39th annual Pakistan National Competition of Naat Khwani for girls under fifteen years of age was held at Radio Pakistan Islamabad.

While representing Abbottabad, Aisha Noor a visually impaired clinched the first position and apart from other gifts, she was given a cash prize of Rs.

100,000. She received this award from Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor and Senator Irfan Siddiqui as special guests.

Ayesha Noor is the daughter of the social worker Professor Shams and a student of renowned Naat Khawan Hafiz Junaid Mustafa. In the same category, Iman Fatima, another student of Abbasin Arts Council Abbottabad, won the third position representing Azad Kashmir and Islamabad.

While Muhammad Ali of Haripur representing KP province won the first position in the 39th national Naat Khawani competition in the senior category and was declared deserving of a prize of one lakh rupees.