Vital Positions Of Varsity Filled: Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 04:46 PM

Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has approved the appointment of Dr. Muhammad Tufail as maiden vice-chancellor of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Of Technology Dera Ghazi Khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has approved the appointment of Dr. Muhammad Tufail as maiden vice-chancellor of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Of Technology Dera Ghazi Khan.

Whereas, Dr Allah Bakhsh, Dr Zia Ullah and Dr Mudasir Maqbool were appointed as Registrar, Treasurer and Controller of Examinations respectively, according to a notification.

All the four senior administration officials have recently been designated to take up additional responsibilities of laying sound foundation of the university newly established in the neighborhood of the city of D.G.Khan.

Currently they are also running the affairs of Ghazi University Dera Ghazi Khan on corresponding positions.

