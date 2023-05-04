UrduPoint.com

Vital To Avoid Illegal Dumping To Keep City Clean

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Vital to avoid illegal dumping to keep city clean

Lahore Waste Management Company is striving hard to provide best possible cleaning facilities to the citizens of Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company is striving hard to provide best possible cleaning facilities to the citizens of Lahore.

According to LWMC sources here on Thursday, As per the direction of Government of Punjab and under the supervision of LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din, Enforcement Wing was strictly inspecting the illegal dumping of waste on the roads across the city.

In line with the company's vision, the management was following the zero tolerance policy against illegal dumping of garbage on the roads.

Babar Sahib Din had given instructions to take strict action against illegal dumping. In this regard, LWMC enforcement team conducted special operation against litterer's and issued challans to 1100 shopkeepers.

FIRs had also been filed against more than 10 societies including State Life, Bankers Cooperative, Formanite, Ashiana Quaid, and Punjab Cooperative for illegal dumping.

The CEO said that Enforcement teams were active in the field round the clock. In the last month, enforcement teams had completed inspections of more than 9800 places.

As many as 968 challans had been issued for littering, illegal dumping and setting garbage on fire. Fine of more than 2.1 million was imposed for violation of Local Government Act while more than 1330 warning notices had also been issued for minor violations.

Babar Sahib Din said that it was important to avoid illegal dumping and dumping of garbage on the roads to keep the city clean.

