Vital To Bring Madrasa Education At Par With Modern Lines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Auqaf Director General Tahir Raza Bukhari has said that it is need of the hour to bring Madrasa education at par with modern lines.

He said this while addressing the certificate distribution ceremony of the students of Jamia Hajveri at the Mazar of Data Ali Hajveri (RA).

He said that comprehensive strategy was being evolved to make youngsters aware of religious traditions. He further said that high standard of education would emerge when monasteries and Madaris would attach together. He also stressed upon educating youngsters with high moral values to establish peace in the society.

More Stories From Pakistan

