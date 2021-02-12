Vital to control FMD to boost production of milk, meat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Livestock Secretary Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar has said that animal disease surveillance system should be made more effective to control foot and mouth disease (FMD).

He said this while presiding over a steering committee meeting regarding foot and mouth disease (FMD) in Livestock department on Friday.

Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Special Representative on foot and mouth disease Dr Muhammad Afzal attended the meeting and briefed about the agreement related to FMD.

As per the agreement food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) would provide 24 million doses of FMD vaccine.

Secretary said that this project was of high importance to set up foot and mouth disease control zones.

He said that vaccine storage system was being made efficient at division and district level.

Saqib Zafar said that production of milk and meat could be enhanced through controlling FMD.

He also directed the relevant authorities to review veterinary services being provided to livestock farms.