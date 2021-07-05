Vital to create awareness regarding preventive measures of Thalassemia: Farrukh Habib

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday stressed the need for creating maximum awareness about preventive measures against thalassemia disease

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday stressed the need for creating maximum awareness about preventive measures against thalassemia disease.

Talking to the media after visiting Sundas Foundation here, he said that proper awareness was necessary for effective implementation of law.

He said that Sundas foundation was doing great job by providing thalassemia treatment facilities to the deserving. He paid tribute to late Munnu Bhai for initiating work to help children suffering from thalassemia through this foundation.

Farrukh Habib said that 7,000 children were registered in Sundas Foundation and blood transfusion services were being provided to them free of cost.

The State Minister said the government would provide all possible support to the foundation, adding that organizations which were providing healthcare facilities to deserving people must be encouraged.

To a question, he said that it was not possible that a journalist could be banned for raising question, adding the law had been withdrawn.

The incumbent government had introduced Journalist and Media Professionals Protection bill, he said and added that at present, it was lying in the Human Rights Committee which was being chaired by Bilwal Bhutto Zardari.

He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari before going to America should convene the meeting of the committee and must present report in the national assembly so that further steps in this regard could be completed at the earliest.

He appreciated the Punjab police and other law enforcement agencies for arresting the culprits of Johar Town blast and exposing their network.

He said, "We have to make continuous efforts for the protection of country besides appreciating law enforcement agencies."Farrukh Habib said the enemy of the country would be exposed at all national and international fora.

He inquired about the children suffering from thalassemia and distributed gifts to them.