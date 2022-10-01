UrduPoint.com

Vital To Follow The Sacred Uswa-e-Husna (PBUH) To Live A Dignified Life

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2022 | 10:58 PM

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Aamir Jan has said that it is necessary for all of us to follow the glorious life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in real sense to live a dignified life

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Aamir Jan has said that it is necessary for all of us to follow the glorious life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in real sense to live a dignified life.

While addressing a Seerat conference held at Jinnah Hall on Saturday he said the golden teachings of the last Holy Prophet (PBUH) showed right path to humanity.

Commissioner said, "Muslims love their beloved Holy Prophet (PBUH) more than their lives and it is integral part of their faith"Speakers at the conference threw light on the Holy Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) and urged the Muslim Ummah to seek guidance from the sacred Uswa-e-Husna (PBUH) to be successful in this world and hereafter.

DC Lahore Muhammad Ali and others were also present.

