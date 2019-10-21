UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vital To Increase Cultivation, Yield Of Oil Seed Crops

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 12:50 AM

Vital to increase cultivation, yield of oil seed crops

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial said on Sunday that it was necessary to increase the cultivation area and yield of oil seed commodities.

He said this while addressing an inauguration ceremony of Canola subsidy programme at the 'Dera' of Federal Minister for Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan, says a press release issued here.

The minister said this programme would be a milestone for meeting the country's edible oil needs besides making growers prosperous.

Under this programme farmers would be given subsidy on hybrid seeds and agricultural machinery with a hefty amount of over Rs 3 billion, he added.

Agriculture Minister said, "the programme has been started at national level to attain self reliance in edible oil." He said under this programme farmers would be given a subsidy of Rs 5000 on per acre of land, for the cultivation of Canola.

Nauman Ahmed Langrial urged the farmers to cultivate Canola on maximum land so that import bill could be reduced.

Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that present government was introducing revolutionary steps for the betterment of the agriculture sector.

Related Topics

Import Punjab Agriculture Oil Sunday Government Billion

Recent Stories

NMC discusses social media standards, Emiratisatio ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Taxis now fully fitted with security cameras

5 hours ago

Dar Al Ber, Dubai RTA help 1,300 girls get to scho ..

6 hours ago

First Tesla car-share operation in region now oper ..

6 hours ago

World’s oldest known natural pearl discovered on ..

7 hours ago

FNC concludes participation in IPU meetings in Ser ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.