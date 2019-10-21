Vital to increase cultivation, yield of oil seed crops

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial said on Sunday that it was necessary to increase the cultivation area and yield of oil seed commodities.

He said this while addressing an inauguration ceremony of Canola subsidy programme at the 'Dera' of Federal Minister for Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan, says a press release issued here.

The minister said this programme would be a milestone for meeting the country's edible oil needs besides making growers prosperous.

Under this programme farmers would be given subsidy on hybrid seeds and agricultural machinery with a hefty amount of over Rs 3 billion, he added.

Agriculture Minister said, "the programme has been started at national level to attain self reliance in edible oil." He said under this programme farmers would be given a subsidy of Rs 5000 on per acre of land, for the cultivation of Canola.

Nauman Ahmed Langrial urged the farmers to cultivate Canola on maximum land so that import bill could be reduced.

Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that present government was introducing revolutionary steps for the betterment of the agriculture sector.