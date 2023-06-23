Vital to preserve animals hides as per standards

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that preserving of animal hides according to proper standards and creating awareness for their proper transportation is necessary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that preserving of animal hides according to proper standards and creating awareness for their proper transportation is necessary.

He said this while addressing a seminar on protection of animal hides and awareness regarding animals zoonotic diseases, here on Friday.

He said that vaccine and spray are being carried out in all cattle markets of the provincial capital as a precautionary measure to check spread of diseases.

Muhammad Ali Randhawa said, "Every year on Eidul Azha a large business of animal hides takes place."He said that diseases that transfer from animals to humans could be harmful. Butchers also attended the ceremony organized by Livestock department.