Open Menu

Vital To Preserve Animals Hides As Per Standards

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2023 | 09:39 PM

Vital to preserve animals hides as per standards

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that preserving of animal hides according to proper standards and creating awareness for their proper transportation is necessary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that preserving of animal hides according to proper standards and creating awareness for their proper transportation is necessary.

He said this while addressing a seminar on protection of animal hides and awareness regarding animals zoonotic diseases, here on Friday.

He said that vaccine and spray are being carried out in all cattle markets of the provincial capital as a precautionary measure to check spread of diseases.

Muhammad Ali Randhawa said, "Every year on Eidul Azha a large business of animal hides takes place."He said that diseases that transfer from animals to humans could be harmful. Butchers also attended the ceremony organized by Livestock department.

Related Topics

Lahore Business Muhammad Ali Market All From

Recent Stories

8,156 cops deployed in 9 districts of Hyderabad: D ..

8,156 cops deployed in 9 districts of Hyderabad: DIG

12 minutes ago
 Russia to Respond to EU Sanctions Against Journali ..

Russia to Respond to EU Sanctions Against Journalists - Foreign Ministry

12 minutes ago
 EU's Ban of Russia's Druzhba Oil Transit Likely to ..

EU's Ban of Russia's Druzhba Oil Transit Likely to Remain Ineffective - Expert

18 minutes ago
 KP CS for preparation of contingency plan for rain ..

KP CS for preparation of contingency plan for rainy season

18 minutes ago
 ADC chairs meeting with board

ADC chairs meeting with board

18 minutes ago
 Supreme Court adjourns petitions regarding May 9 r ..

Supreme Court adjourns petitions regarding May 9 riots accused till Monday

25 minutes ago
Work on Safe City project to begin soon: Mayor Kar ..

Work on Safe City project to begin soon: Mayor Karachi

25 minutes ago
 DEC directs Assistant Registration Officers to rem ..

DEC directs Assistant Registration Officers to remain present at form submission ..

25 minutes ago
 PPP leadership sacrificed their lives for democrac ..

PPP leadership sacrificed their lives for democracy survival: Mayor Karachi

25 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali highl ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali highlights bureaucracy role in coun ..

17 minutes ago
 AJK government postpones Gazetted holidays followi ..

AJK government postpones Gazetted holidays following on 24 and 25 June

17 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani ..

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar hails contributions of w ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan