Vital to preserve heritage

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Secretary Tourism Captain (retd) Mushtaq Ahmad has said that museums situated in Lahore and Taxila hold massive importance on both national and international levels and preservation of heritage is vital.

He held a meeting with officials of the Agha Khan Cultural Society of Pakistan (AKCSP) at the Tourism department on Thursday.

Meeting discussed that a committee be formed with two to three experts from all relevant department working as one team as preservation of heritage was as highly important.

Secretary said that "We need to train our staff through capacity building.

" He directed the officials concerned to take immediate measures for the restoration of the Taxila Museum. He also stressed on the need for collaboration between the departments concerned in order to build synergy and create value. He said, "The Tourism department is committed to working towards the restoration of museums and other places of historical significance across the province."Moreover, the participants discussed ways to improve hygiene and sanitation facilities in Hazuri Bagh. The restoration of Kharak Singh Haveli was also discussed during the meeting.