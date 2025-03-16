Vital to restore Lahore to its original form: Nawaz Sharif

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) PML-N President Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has said that it is important to restore the provincial capital to its original shape as old Lahore is very beautiful.

He said this while presiding over a meeting along with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz here on Sunday.

The Lahore Authority for Heritage Revival (LAHR) has been established for restoration and conservation of historical heritage. Nawaz Sharif would be patron in chief of the authority. A sub-functional committee has been formed comprising relevant officers. The meeting agreed to identify and remove encroachments from historical places of Lahore.

Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities to give alternate place for business and compensation to encroachers.

A comprehensive plan was sought for revival of the heritage areas of Lahore and the provincial capital has been divided into six zones for heritage revival. A proposal to start revival of all zone heritage areas at once was also discussed. The meeting was informed that underground shifting of electricity wires for beautification of the Mall Road is ongoing speedily. Five points in the city has been identified to make underground parking. Proposals and recommendations to restore 'Nila Gumbad' in its real form were also reviewed. A decision was made to restore Circular Road, Baghichian and Badru.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed concern over encroachments on Circular Road and in the surroundings of the historical gates.

A direction was given to remove hurdles to display 'Manzar Nama' of Bhati Gate and other gates. The meeting also agreed to restore Shahi Qila, Jahangir Tomb, Noor Jahan Tomb, Shalimar Bagh, Baradari of Kamran Mirza and other places.

A proposal to construct a pedestrian way from Shah Alam Market to Bhati was also discussed.

Nawaz Sharif said that work aimed at restoring historical heritage should be completed as national obligation. He said that Europe had kept their cities intact in old form even after centuries. "In Europe, castles and old buildings are still present in their old form. Before the creation of Pakistan, Lahore was considered a heritage hub of the sub-continent. Due to encroachments, now nobody likes to go to historical bazaars," he added.

Maryam Nawaz said that work continued on old Lahore and the good face of Lahore would be seen in few years.

She said nobody would be allowed to set up encroachments and spoil the cities. "The historical gates of Lahore will be restored to their ancient form," she added.

The meeting was told that there were 115 building in Lahore which had historical significance, and out of 75 ancient buildings of the colonial era work was being carried out on 48 buildings.

It was informed that nameplates should be installed at the residences of Saadat Hasan Manto, Shorish Kashmiri and other literary figures.