Vital To Stop Food Wastage: Usman Buzdar

Muhammad Irfan 16 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 12:10 AM

Vital to stop food wastage: Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that healthy diet is a basic necessity of every individual.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that healthy diet is a basic necessity of every individual.

He said this in a message issued on Wednesday in connection with World Food day. CM said ensuring food security was the responsibility of the government.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken various steps to cope with this problem. He said "Panagah" programme was not only providing shelter to the deserving people but also food.

Usman Buzdar said that food wastage needed to be stopped in order to control food shortage and awareness in this regard was necessary.

Chief Minister said that "People who have food more than their requirement they must share it with others".

He said that Punjab government had enhanced the horizon of Punjab Food Authority to ensure availability of quality food.

He said that 'World Food Day' was aimed at expediting the efforts to overcome problems emerged due to food shortage. He said that balance in demand and supply of food besides it provision to the people was the top priority of the government.

CM said that implementation on the devised policy should be ensured to deal with the hurdles that appear in approaching food.

