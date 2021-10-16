UrduPoint.com

Vital To Use E-service Technology For Railway's Procurement

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 10:17 PM

Vital to use E-service technology for railway's procurement

Pakistan Railways (PR) Secretary/Chairman Habib ur Rehman Gilani said on Saturday that railway's procurement could be made possible through using E-service technology

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) Secretary/Chairman Habib ur Rehman Gilani said on Saturday that railway's procurement could be made possible through using E-service technology.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at PR headquarters here.

He said that use of E-procurement in the department was highly important to bring transparency in tendering process of railways.

Later, the chairman was briefed about the shops constructed at newly prepared railway stations.

Habib ur Rehman Gilani said that a strategy should be prepared to rent out constructed shops at divisional level under the supervision of divisional superintendents.

PR Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmad Memon and other officers were also present on the occasion.

