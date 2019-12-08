UrduPoint.com
Vitamin A Capsules Campaign From Dec 16

Sun 08th December 2019 | 04:40 PM

Vitamin A capsules campaign from Dec 16

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Over 864,000 children of age between six months to five years will be fed Vitamin A capsules under a five-day national immunization drive being started from December 16.

Talking to APP, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Sohail Chaudary said that all-out efforts are being made to create awareness among women about healthcare of children for a healthy society.

The CEO said lady health workers would go door-to-door under the campaign being launched from December 16 and educate women about taking preventive measures for their children up to five years.

He said over 864,000 children, below five years of age, would be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign while to overcome Vitamin A deficiency in children, blue capsules would be given to children of 6 to 11 months having dose of 100,000 IU while red capsules having high dose of 200,000 IU would be given to children of 12 to 59 months of age.

The CEO urged the citizens to cooperate with the health teams as a healthy child was essential for a healthy society and this message should be conveyed to every nook and corner of the district.

The national Vitamin A-plus campaign will be held across the country aiming to provide Vitamin A capsules to all children of age between six months and five years, he said.

"Vitamin A not only keeps children safe from night- blindness, it also increases their immune system, keeps their eyesight perfect, lowers child mortality rate and ensures their natural growth, among other benefits", he added.

