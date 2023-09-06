Open Menu

VOA South & Central Asia Division Head Calls On NA Speaker

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2023 | 08:54 PM

Head of South and Central Asia Division, Voice of America, Ayesha Tanzeem called on National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf here on Wednesday and discussed matters of mutual interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Head of South and Central Asia Division, Voice of America, Ayesha Tanzeem called on National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf here on Wednesday and discussed matters of mutual interests.

Syed Shamoon Hashmi, Additional Secretary National Assembly and Ali Furqan, Correspondent VOA, were also present in the meeting, said a National Assembly post on X, formerly Twitter.

