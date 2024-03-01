Open Menu

Vocational Center Starts Career Counseling Session In Larkana

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2024 | 07:33 PM

Vocational center starts career counseling session in Larkana

Brilliant Institute of Information Technology & Vocational Training Centre, in collaboration with the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resource, Research & Development Board, organized a comprehensive career counseling session aimed at enhancing the career development prospects of trainees enrolled in Phase-XV of skill development training

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Brilliant Institute of Information Technology & Vocational Training Centre, in collaboration with the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resource, Research & Development board, organized a comprehensive career counseling session aimed at enhancing the career development prospects of trainees enrolled in Phase-XV of skill development training.

The event, held at Brilliant Institute of Information Technology & Vocational Training Centre Larkana, witnessed the participation of esteemed guests including Mr. Allah Dino Khuhro, District Monitoring Coordinator by BBSHRRDB, who delivered an insightful address elucidating the vision and mission of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed regarding BBSHRRDB.

Khuhro also provided valuable insights into various earning methodologies available to trainees post-course completion.

Saleem Athar Chandio, Principal of the institute, highlighted the significance of the BBSHRRDB initiative and underscored the importance of the courses being taught at the institute in enhancing employability and career prospects.

Abdul Samad Chandio, a youth speaker, shared invaluable guidance with the trainees on post-training career paths, leveraging artificial intelligence to augment learned skills, and navigating the journey of career development.

The event also saw the presence of Muhammad Sadique, Imran Gulshan, Ghulam Dastagir, and Mr. Muhammad Bilal, along with course instructors and trainees. Trainees including Shabana Shaikh, Farzana Memon, Fiza Shaikh, Mariyam, Syed Imam Ali Shah, and Bilawal Lashari expressed their appreciation for the quality of training provided by the institute and commended the efforts of both the institute and the BBSHRRDB.

They also lauded the dedication and professionalism of the training instructors.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Technology Martyrs Shaheed Larkana Gulshan Event

Recent Stories

DC takes notice of pet dog attack on teenage boy, ..

DC takes notice of pet dog attack on teenage boy, polio worker in Jahanian

2 minutes ago
 UAJK VC stresses for faculty's role in national de ..

UAJK VC stresses for faculty's role in national development:

2 minutes ago
 ATC confirms interim bail of PTI founder in 4 case ..

ATC confirms interim bail of PTI founder in 4 cases

2 minutes ago
 Kenya, Haiti sign 'reciprocal' accord on police de ..

Kenya, Haiti sign 'reciprocal' accord on police deployment

2 minutes ago
 PRCS announces comprehensive relief efforts in Gwa ..

PRCS announces comprehensive relief efforts in Gwadar following devastating rain ..

39 minutes ago
 Punjab University Institute of Metallurgy and Mate ..

Punjab University Institute of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering (IMME) organ ..

39 minutes ago
CPI inflation decelerates to 23.1 percent in Febru ..

CPI inflation decelerates to 23.1 percent in February

38 minutes ago
 PML-N Ulema wing outlines progress under Nawaz lea ..

PML-N Ulema wing outlines progress under Nawaz leadership

38 minutes ago
 Call to promote technical education

Call to promote technical education

38 minutes ago
 Punjab University Officers Welfare Association (P ..

Punjab University Officers Welfare Association (PUOWA) meeting

38 minutes ago
 CM seeks report on murder of domestic worker

CM seeks report on murder of domestic worker

39 minutes ago
 Safe City cameras identify 79 stolen vehicles

Safe City cameras identify 79 stolen vehicles

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan