Vocational Center Starts Career Counseling Session In Larkana
Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2024 | 07:33 PM
Brilliant Institute of Information Technology & Vocational Training Centre, in collaboration with the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resource, Research & Development Board, organized a comprehensive career counseling session aimed at enhancing the career development prospects of trainees enrolled in Phase-XV of skill development training
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Brilliant Institute of Information Technology & Vocational Training Centre, in collaboration with the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resource, Research & Development board, organized a comprehensive career counseling session aimed at enhancing the career development prospects of trainees enrolled in Phase-XV of skill development training.
The event, held at Brilliant Institute of Information Technology & Vocational Training Centre Larkana, witnessed the participation of esteemed guests including Mr. Allah Dino Khuhro, District Monitoring Coordinator by BBSHRRDB, who delivered an insightful address elucidating the vision and mission of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed regarding BBSHRRDB.
Khuhro also provided valuable insights into various earning methodologies available to trainees post-course completion.
Saleem Athar Chandio, Principal of the institute, highlighted the significance of the BBSHRRDB initiative and underscored the importance of the courses being taught at the institute in enhancing employability and career prospects.
Abdul Samad Chandio, a youth speaker, shared invaluable guidance with the trainees on post-training career paths, leveraging artificial intelligence to augment learned skills, and navigating the journey of career development.
The event also saw the presence of Muhammad Sadique, Imran Gulshan, Ghulam Dastagir, and Mr. Muhammad Bilal, along with course instructors and trainees. Trainees including Shabana Shaikh, Farzana Memon, Fiza Shaikh, Mariyam, Syed Imam Ali Shah, and Bilawal Lashari expressed their appreciation for the quality of training provided by the institute and commended the efforts of both the institute and the BBSHRRDB.
They also lauded the dedication and professionalism of the training instructors.
