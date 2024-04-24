Open Menu

'Vocational Education Vital For Country Development'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The skills innovation day was organized in connection with an exhibition of instruments and models prepared by the talented students of Government Technical Training Institute, Dhobi Ghat here on Wednesday.

The chief guest of the exhibition was Faiz Ahmad Buzdar, Director Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Faisalabad and Chiniot districts.

Chairman Goal Cloth Market Haji Idrees, Principal Engr Saeed Ahmad, college staff and students were present on the occasion.

In the exhibition, models about electrical, computer hardware, mobile repairing, welding, energy saving air cooler, refrigerator, mini-air conditioned, automobile machine, computer operating disks, different electrical instruments, civil drafts, home’s maps, steel works items, auto mechanic, etc were put on display.

He said that Pakistan's future is linked with technical skills, adding that the government was focusing special attention on imparting vocational skills and technical training to youth instead of formal education so that they could earn their livelihood after completing their demand oriented courses in the country and abroad also.

Earlier, Principal Government Technical Training Institute, Dhobi Ghat, Faisalabad, Engr Saeed Ahmed briefed about the performance of the institute.

Later, prizes were also distributed among the position holder students.

