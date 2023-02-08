Vocational institutes providing skill training in different fields: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Abdul Aleem Lashari has said that the vocational training institutes were established across the province in cooperation with the Sindh government and private institutions for providing training in different fields.

He said this during the certificates distribution ceremony among girls and women who have completed training courses in different vocational fields here at Daulatpur and Qazi Ahmed. The courses were organized in cooperation with Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resources, Research and Development Board Shaheed Benazirabad and Muskan Vocational Institute.

Addressing the participants, the commissioner said the objective of these institutions was to provide vocational training to new generations in different fields and enable them to make self sufficient.

Assistant Director of the institute Niaz Hussain Ujjan disclosed that this institution was recommended as board in 2013, which aimed at providing technical training to jobless youths.

Later, Commissioner Abdul Aleem Lashari distributed certificates among girls and women who completed courses in different trades and also visited cultural stalls and sewing and embroidery centers.