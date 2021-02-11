Vocational institutions mandated to ensure 80% employability under 'Skill for All': NAVTTC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Executive Director NAVTTC Dr Nasir Khan Thursday said all the registered institutions were mandated to ensure 80 per cent employability of the students enrolled under the 'Skill for All' programme to impart six-month training courses in around 200 conventional and high-tech trades.

Talking to APP, he said the NAVTTC had signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with as many as 500 countrywide technical and vocational training institutions that covered hands on training of the enrolled students under conducive environment and their optimum employability on the conclusion of their courses.

Nasir said so far, 37,000 young people were registered for traditional and high tech-trade courses from across the country under its first phase, which would conclude by the first week of March.

He said under the first phase, over 20,000 were enrolled from less developed areas for imparting conventional skills such as welding, plumbing, dress-making and cooking, whereas around 17,000 youth for high tech trades like artificial intelligence,robotics and cloud computing from across the country.

The executive director said the government launched 'Skill for All' project in the start of 2020 under the Kamyab Jawan Programme with Rs 10 billion seed money and set a target to train 170,000 in high tech and traditional trades, and through Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) as well as apprenticeship programme by end of the Fiscal Year 2020-21.

The initiative was meant to increase number of country's skilled workforce by imparting six-month trainings to less developed areas youth in traditional trades besides training to people in high technologies from across the country, Nasir Khan noted.

He said efforts were afoot to launch second phase of 'Hunarmand Pakistan' (Skill for All) programme in the coming months with a target to impart professional trainings to more than 50 thousands youth at par with international standards.

Nasir Khan said process for the launch of second phase had formally been initiated as vocational and technical institutions were being recruited for the purpose.

ED Nasir Khan hoped that enrollment of the students would begun by the next-month end under the second phase.

To a query, he said the worldwide accepted training model such as 'competency-based training' was adopted to make sure acceptability of the country's workforce in local as well as international job markets.

He said the course involved 80 per cent practical trainings and 20 per cent of theory of a particular trade.

He said around 50,000 youth, who gained skills from informal system, would also be given certificate under the RPL, which was also part of the 'Skill for All' programme. So far 15,000 certificates were issued to the people under the RPL, he added.

The executive director said 2,000 youth had been enrolled under the apprenticeship programme.

