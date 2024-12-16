Vocational training announces admissions in different courses

The management of Vocational Training Center (Girls) Qasimabad has announced that admissions in different technical courses have been started

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The management of Vocational Training Center (Girls) Qasimabad has announced that admissions in different technical courses have been started.

The Principal of Government Vocational Training Centre (Girls) Naila Bhutto said that the Centre was disseminating voca­tional training in Giii/Gii Courses in 6 disciplines including Dress Making, Computer Operator, Tai­loring and Dress Making, Hand Em­broidery Machine Embroidery and Mehndi.

She said that besides these courses, the Centre was also offer­ing National Vocational Certificate (Level23 and 4 level) Competency Based Training and Assessment (CBT&A) in Beauty Therapy, Com­puter Operator, Computer Graphic (Print and Motion) Dress Making Fashion Designing, Chef De Partie, cooking and Textile Designing.

She said that admissions were open on a first come first serve basis and admission fees were very nominal.