Vocational Training Announces Admissions In Different Courses
Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 10:13 PM
The management of Vocational Training Center (Girls) Qasimabad has announced that admissions in different technical courses have been started
The Principal of Government Vocational Training Centre (Girls) Naila Bhutto said that the Centre was disseminating vocational training in Giii/Gii Courses in 6 disciplines including Dress Making, Computer Operator, Tailoring and Dress Making, Hand Embroidery Machine Embroidery and Mehndi.
She said that besides these courses, the Centre was also offering National Vocational Certificate (Level23 and 4 level) Competency Based Training and Assessment (CBT&A) in Beauty Therapy, Computer Operator, Computer Graphic (Print and Motion) Dress Making Fashion Designing, Chef De Partie, cooking and Textile Designing.
She said that admissions were open on a first come first serve basis and admission fees were very nominal.
