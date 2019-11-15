Vocational training for women imperative for development: Vice-Chancellor

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) : Government College for Women University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq has said that imparting vocational training to youth especially women was imperative for national and economic development.

She was addressing an awareness seminar titled 'Hepatitis & Breast Cancer', held under the auspices of Department of Commerce and Lions International Club here.

She said that polluted water was one of the other major causes of spreading various diseases like hepatitis.

Clean drinking water is a big challenge for the government and it cannot be overcome till the country drag out from economic crisis, she said.

President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry Rao Sikandar Azam said that there was a dire need to increase country's GDP.

He quoted the example of China which got independence after Pakistan but today it was included in the list of world powers.

Dr Javed Ashraf, Dr Tahir Mahmood Bajwa, Rashid Munir, Abdul Rehman and others spoke on the occasion.