UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vocational Training Imperative For National Progress: Chairman FIEDMC

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

Vocational training imperative for national progress: Chairman FIEDMC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman FIEDMC (Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Thursday said that vocational training was imperative for national progress and prosperity.

" FIEDMC is concentrating to establish state-of-the-art vocational training institutes in its industrial zones",he said.

Addressing inaugural ceremony of a vocational training institute at Garments City, he said that initially this institute would provide education and training in garment product manufacturing, but later on more programs will be introduced.

He said that FIEDMC's industrial zones had industries in many sectors including automobile, steel, pharmaceutical and textile garments, which needed a huge number of technically trained staff.

Earlier, FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq along with Major (retired) Shah Nawaz Badar inaugurated the vocational training institute while Chairman Zakat Committee Faisalabad Rana Javed Ashraf, Muzammal Sultan and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Education Company Progress Textile

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves performance managemen ..

1 hour ago

Drug Control Council establishes standards of perf ..

2 hours ago

Aiman Khan comes under fire after calling Mawra Ho ..

2 hours ago

Malaysia PM’s meeting with UAE leaders a &#039;m ..

2 hours ago

Rwanda, Dubai discuss business, trade and investme ..

2 hours ago

The 4th Sindh Literature is all set to kick-off Ma ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.