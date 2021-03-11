Vocational training imperative for national progress: Chairman FIEDMC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman FIEDMC (Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Thursday said that vocational training was imperative for national progress and prosperity.

" FIEDMC is concentrating to establish state-of-the-art vocational training institutes in its industrial zones",he said.

Addressing inaugural ceremony of a vocational training institute at Garments City, he said that initially this institute would provide education and training in garment product manufacturing, but later on more programs will be introduced.

He said that FIEDMC's industrial zones had industries in many sectors including automobile, steel, pharmaceutical and textile garments, which needed a huge number of technically trained staff.

Earlier, FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq along with Major (retired) Shah Nawaz Badar inaugurated the vocational training institute while Chairman Zakat Committee Faisalabad Rana Javed Ashraf, Muzammal Sultan and others were also present on the occasion.