Vocational training need of hour, says governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the young generation is future of Pakistan and they need to be equipped with technical education as it is the need of the hour.

Speaking during the 23rd convocation of a private culinary and hotel management institution at local hotel on Tuesday, he said it is gratifying that young students are mastering various courses related to hotel management.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said education and skill will help them in getting good jobs and various other opportunities, but success in this world and hereafter lies in good character.

The Governor Punjab said Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) in its previous tenures laid great emphasis on technical education and took practical steps to promote it, adding that the Punjab Skilled Development Fund was set up by Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as the Chief Minister of Punjab and many other technical programs were also started in which the private sector was also included and South Punjab was at the top.

He regretted the fact that vocational training programs have been cut down by the previous regimes, adding, "We have to look towards the future."He said the tourism sector in the country has the potential to create millions of new jobs which can lead us towards economic empowerment and social development.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer COTHM, Ahmed Shafiq, shed light on the aims and objectives of the institution.