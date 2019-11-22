Vocational training to help alleviate poverty: Chinese teacher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ):Sichuan University China's Pakistan Study Centre Director Prof Song Zhi Hui on Thursday said that people were key factor in development, and talent cultivation through spread of education and vocational training are fundamental solutions to alleviate poverty in Pakistan.

He expressed these remarks while addressing a seminar on Poverty Alleviation and China Pakistan Cooperation, organised by the Punjab University Pakistan Study Centre.

Addressing the seminar, Prof Song Zhi Hui emphasised the need for improvement in infrastructure, creation of job opportunities and increase in revenue for poverty alleviation in the country. He said that Pakistan had huge potential in economic sector and its economy had emerged fast in the recent years.

He said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would bring so many opportunities for economic development of the country and create a large number of jobs. He underlined areas to be focused including industrial relocation, agricultural development and tourism promotion. He explained the methodologies and strategies, adopted by China for its flagship success in poverty alleviation, adding that China had taken astonishing development strides in all sectors.

Prof Dr Iqbal Chawla said on the occasion that China's emergence as the second largest economic power of the world. He said that China had surprised the world with its very successful poverty alleviation strategy. He said that China had been working for global peace and prosperity. He stated that since the inception of 'One Belt One Read' (OBOR) in 2013, the US fear of China's rise had increased. He said that with the help of India, the US was trying to hamper the growth and advancement of China in global economic arena.

He said that Pakistan and China had been enjoying a success story of successful, dynamic and strong relationship.

Later, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Punjab University's Pakistan Study Centre and Pakistan Study Centre, Sichuan University, China. Under the agreement, both the centres would develop academic cooperation through faculty-student exchange and joint research projects.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar appreciated the signing of the agreement between the two centres. He emphasised the need to enhance people-to-people contacts and collaboration between the universities.

The seminar ended with a lively question-answer session.