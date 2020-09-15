UrduPoint.com
Vocational Training Vital To Empower Women In Balochistan: Saira Atta

Vocational training vital to empower women in Balochistan: Saira Atta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Balochistan Secretary Labour and Manpower Saira Atta Tuesday said that vocational and technical training was indispensable to empower the women in the province.

"Skill development programs will bring about positive change in Balochistan. New Tech and Trade Testing board shall play its role to impart training to youth in line with market demand," she said during a meeting held here at her office which was attended by Director Labour and Manpower, officers of the Trade Testing Board and New Tech.

The secretary called for taking concrete steps for enrollment of maximum students in the technical and vocational institutes being run across the province.

"There is ample job opportunities for the youth mainly for women in vocational field," she said adding that demand for the trained labour and technically sound manpower has been increased manifold.

She underlined the need for establishing more technical institutes in Balochistan aimed at train maximum youth. "With public private partnership, we will have to devise a concerted strategy to equip our youth with skill enabling them to earn livelihood on their own," he maintained.

Saira Atta said that success of skill development program would undoubtedly change the destiny of Balochistan.

