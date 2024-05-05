Open Menu

Voice For Voiceless To Organize Pets Show On May 5

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Voice for Voiceless to organize pets show on May 5

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Voice for Voiceless- an organization which focuses on the neglected, deprived and needy people of society will organize a pets show on May 5 (Sunday).

According to the details, various domestic animals will be displayed in the PETS show which will start from midnight and continue till 7 pm.

Voice for Voiceless, was working for the betterment, well-being and uplifting of deprived sections of the people and helped to participate in and mainstream the political, social and economic process of the state.

Not only social, political, economic and environmental problems but also the preservation of culture and tradition is the concern area of the organization.

