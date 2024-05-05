Voice For Voiceless To Organize Pets Show On May 5
Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2024 | 12:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Voice for Voiceless- an organization which focuses on the neglected, deprived and needy people of society will organize a pets show on May 5 (Sunday).
According to the details, various domestic animals will be displayed in the PETS show which will start from midnight and continue till 7 pm.
Voice for Voiceless, was working for the betterment, well-being and uplifting of deprived sections of the people and helped to participate in and mainstream the political, social and economic process of the state.
Not only social, political, economic and environmental problems but also the preservation of culture and tradition is the concern area of the organization.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police
Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry seeks more vibrant ..
Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & support to homeless children
More Stories From Pakistan
-
577 criminals held in Sargodha1 minute ago
-
IFA carries out 1158 inspections; imposes fines over Rs 3.5 mln in ICT1 minute ago
-
11 held with contraband2 minutes ago
-
10 injured in road accident near Kot Radha Kishan11 minutes ago
-
Shaukat Thanvi remembered on his death anniversary22 minutes ago
-
Martyrdom anniversary of senior APHC leader Ashraf Sehrai being observed51 minutes ago
-
Youngster dies in road mishap51 minutes ago
-
Five members of family die of poisonous food in Tandlianwala, Punjab1 hour ago
-
Waves of inflation not decrease2 hours ago
-
Pb Govt seeks to simplify birth registration process3 hours ago
-
Anwaar urges religious scholars to play role in fostering unity, solidarity13 hours ago
-
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems13 hours ago