UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Voice Of Kashmiris Heard In Rare UNSC Meeting On Kashmir: Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 12:32 AM

Voice of Kashmiris heard in rare UNSC meeting on Kashmir: Pakistan

The UN Security Council Friday discussed the "dangerous" situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) for the first time in over 50 years at Pakistan's request, with China's top diplomat saying afterwards that the 15-member body's members voiced concern over violations of human rights situation in the disputed state and urged an end to the lockdown

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ):The UN Security Council Friday discussed the "dangerous" situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) for the first time in over 50 years at Pakistan's request, with China's top diplomat saying afterwards that the 15-member body's members voiced concern over violations of human rights situation in the disputed state and urged an end to the lockdown.

Speaking to reporters after nearly two hours of close consultations, Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun also said the Council members also expressed the view that the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan should be resolved peacefully through negotiations based on UN Security Council resolutions and the Charter. He said the Council members generally felt that India and Pakistan should refrain from unilateral actions in Kashmir. The situation in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, was "already tense and very dangerous".

The fact that the Security Council discussed Kashmir exclusively for the first time in over 50 years is seen here as failure of India to stop such a meeting. The last such discussion was in 1965.

"The voice of the Kashmiri people has been heard," Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi, who received briefings from some Council members, told reporters at the stake out. "Their voice has been heard in the highest international forum," "This belies India's claims of support in the Council and it nullifies its propaganda that Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter," she said, adding that it again confirmed the international status of the dispute.

Discussions in the meeting, she said, also reaffirmed that the Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, which call for a plebiscite, were alive and remained central to the resolution of the dispute, while also reinforcing what the OIC, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, international human rights organizations, and above all the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had said about the deteriorating human rights situation in occupied Kashmir. "The consensus in the Security Council for a peaceful settlement of the dispute is a clear endorsement of Pakistan's position that this is an international dispute which must be resolved by political means and not by unilateral coercive means," Ambassador Lodhi said. She said briefings were given to the Council by UN officials about the political and human rights situation as well as the volatile situation along the Line of Control (LoC). "This marks only the first step in Pakistan's diplomatic effort to respond to India's illegal annexation of Jammu and Kashmir," the Pakistani envoy said. "We will now build on this and not rest until there is a just settlement of the dispute in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution United Nations China Jammu Maleeha Lodhi All From Top

Recent Stories

Russian air strike kills 13 civilians in Syria cam ..

18 minutes ago

32 missing after boat sinks in DR Congo

10 minutes ago

Barty rallies to win, sustains bid to return to No ..

10 minutes ago

Wellens still leads Binckbank as Hodeg takes stage ..

10 minutes ago

Ebola cases surface in DR Congo's South Kivu provi ..

10 minutes ago

Archer strikes as Australia slump before rain inte ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.