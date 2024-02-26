Voice of Pakistan organizes fun tour for special persons

Voice of Pakistan for Special Persons on Monday organized the New Murree fun tour to give blind and special persons a chance of entertainment to make their day memorable and enjoyable

A large number of blind and special persons attended the trip at recreational spots of Murree to refresh and recall their memories by extending thanks to Voice of Pakistan for organizing an amazing outing, said a press release.

On the occasion, President Voice of Pakistan Syed Wijatul Hassan showed his unwavering commitment to carry out such tours in future as well.

He urged the philanthropists to help the special people to survive a better and comfortable life. He underlined the need for consolidated efforts to empower the disabled socially and financially.