Open Menu

Voice Of Pakistan Organizes Fun Tour For Special Persons

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2024 | 08:42 PM

Voice of Pakistan organizes fun tour for special persons

Voice of Pakistan for Special Persons on Monday organized the New Murree fun tour to give blind and special persons a chance of entertainment to make their day memorable and enjoyable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Voice of Pakistan for Special Persons on Monday organized the New Murree fun tour to give blind and special persons a chance of entertainment to make their day memorable and enjoyable.

A large number of blind and special persons attended the trip at recreational spots of Murree to refresh and recall their memories by extending thanks to Voice of Pakistan for organizing an amazing outing, said a press release.

On the occasion, President Voice of Pakistan Syed Wijatul Hassan showed his unwavering commitment to carry out such tours in future as well.

He urged the philanthropists to help the special people to survive a better and comfortable life. He underlined the need for consolidated efforts to empower the disabled socially and financially.

Related Topics

Pakistan Murree Tours

Recent Stories

Five day anti polio campaign inaugurated

Five day anti polio campaign inaugurated

20 minutes ago
 Repatriation of DJ Sultan Ali Laghari to SHC notif ..

Repatriation of DJ Sultan Ali Laghari to SHC notified

21 minutes ago
 Israeli strikes on east Lebanon kill two

Israeli strikes on east Lebanon kill two

17 minutes ago
 AJK President conveys condolences to Kashmir Peace ..

AJK President conveys condolences to Kashmir Peace Forum President

17 minutes ago
 Mushaal urges world to take notice of rising incid ..

Mushaal urges world to take notice of rising incidents of custodial rape by Indi ..

17 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh visits DALFA Cattle Show

Governor Sindh visits DALFA Cattle Show

17 minutes ago
Ombudsman office Punjab resolves cases of 53 appli ..

Ombudsman office Punjab resolves cases of 53 applicants in Vehari

17 minutes ago
 Administrations engaged to make polio drive succes ..

Administrations engaged to make polio drive success in Pishin: DC

21 minutes ago
 Ambassador Amna, Sri Lankan envoy discuss matters ..

Ambassador Amna, Sri Lankan envoy discuss matters of mutual interest

21 minutes ago
 Hindu leader facilitates Murad Shah for electing a ..

Hindu leader facilitates Murad Shah for electing as CM Sindh

21 minutes ago
 Everton's 10-point Premier League deduction reduce ..

Everton's 10-point Premier League deduction reduced to six

21 minutes ago
 Smoker constable suspended over violating social m ..

Smoker constable suspended over violating social media policy

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan