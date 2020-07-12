"Voice Of Potohar" Musical Night Held At PUCAR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :To encourage and provide platform to the young talent of the region, Punjab Council of the Arts , Rawalpindi (PUCAR) arranged an online Musical Night with title of 'Voice of Potohar'.

Director Anti-Narctics Force Muhammad Riaz Soomro graced the occasion as chief guest accompanied by Director Punjab Arts Council, Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed.

The singers Hamza Ali, Robina Khan, Wazir Ali, Master Majeed, Samel Frances and Muahmmad Ishaq Saqi performed on the occasion and presented folk songs.

Addressing on the occasion, Director Anti-Narctics Force Muhammad Riaz Soomro said it was an appreciable step of the council to continue its cultural activities online during lockdown.

He said these activities not only provide platform to young talent but also recreational healthy entertainment to the people.

Director Punjab Arts Council, Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed told that the Council started its online activities from the beginning of lockdown due to COVID-19.