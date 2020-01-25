UrduPoint.com
Voices For In House Change: Tareen Calls On Punjab CM Buzdar, Discusses Current Situation

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 10 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 04:21 PM

Punjab CM says that liars will never be successful in their missions.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2020) Former PTI Secretary General Jahangir Khan Tareen called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar amid voices for in house change in Punjab here on Saturday afternoon.

During their meeting, they discussed the things of mutual interests and talked about the recent political situation in the province. According to reports, Punjab Chief Minister said that those who lied would never be successful in their mission.

“We are working for the public welfare and we shall continue our struggle,” Buzdar told Jahangir Khan Tareen.

The meeting between CM Buzdar and Jahangir Khan Tareen has taken place at the moment when there are strong voices for in house change in Punjab.

Later, PTI’s ticket holders also called on Punjab Chief Minister and briefed him about the problems and issues of their respective areas. Jahangir Khan Tareen asked the party workers to strengthen the party by their dedication and work.

Punjab Law Minister Basharat Raja was also present there.

On Friday, PML-N started preparation for in house change in Punjab. The decision for this move would be made in the parliamentary meeting this Monday. PML-N leader and MNA Rana Sana Ullah and the party’s central leader Hamza Shehbaz would chair the meeting.

“Shehbaz Sharif has given green signal for in house change in the Punjab,” the sources claimed, adding that “Therefore, all the members of the provincial assembly have been directed to take part in the meeting,”.

Hamza Shehbaz had earlier said that the move for in house change was not an unconstitutional move rather it was a democratic way in a democratic setup.

It may be mentioned here that PML-Q—the close ally of PTI is also not happy with the ruling party for not fulfilling demands and depriving them in key decisions.

