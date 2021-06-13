UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Voices For Justice Cannot Be Silenced Through Tyranny: AJK President.

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 07:50 PM

Voices for justice cannot be silenced through tyranny: AJK President.

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Sunday said that world history was evident that the freedom movement could never be suppressed through oppression and coercion.

On the contrary, he maintained that the states that had used force to silence the voices of justice could not survive for long", he said while strongly condemning the martyrdom of three youth at the hands of Indian occupation troops in Sopore town of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Masood said that turnout of thousands of mourners in the funeral prayers of these youth despite all restrictions and hurdles is proof that the Kashmir people firmly stand with the liberation movement and they have rejected India's blind state terrorism.

The AJK president said that the Kashmiri youth who are sacrificing while resisting the Indian war machinery, give a clear message to Delhi that all repressive means and tactics would fail against their resolve for the liberation of their motherland.

President Khan recalled that once communism arrogantly ruled almost half of the world, but as this order was also based on oppression when it collapsed and its impacts spread up to Asia, Central Asia, and Eastern Europe.

The state president advised the Delhi rulers that it was high time to grant the right of self-determination to the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and play their role in maintaining peace in the region as well as the survival of their own state, otherwise, they were bound to experience the same situation in Assam, Mizoram, Behar, and West Bengal also, and if this happened, the Indian rulers would not be able to control it.

Paying glowing tributes to the youth of occupied Kashmir for their spirit of freedom and to their leaders for demonstrating patience and courage, the AJK president said that the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the 220 million people of Pakistan stand by them, and they would continue to support their Kashmiri brethren till they achieve their goal of freedom.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Delhi World Europe Sopore Jammu Same Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday All Asia Million

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change plans launch of new foo ..

1 hour ago

Palestine records three COVID-19 deaths, 123 infec ..

2 hours ago

Today PSL 6 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Q ..

3 hours ago

22,763 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends aid to over 35,000 families in Northern ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Economy, Dubai Business Women Council highli ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.